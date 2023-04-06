Menu

Crime

Crash into tree in Selwyn Twp. leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 9:46 am
A Selwyn Township woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash north of Lakefield on April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Selwyn Township woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash north of Lakefield on April 5, 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Selwyn Township, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle which left Antelope Trail and had struck a tree. The road along Buckhorn Lake is about 20 kilometres north of the village of Lakefield.

Read more: Tractor crash in Selwyn Township leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Officers found the uninjured driver and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. Police say the woman also resisted arrest and got into an altercation with an officer.

The 42-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving (alcohol), resisting a peace officer, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, assaulting a peace officer, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

She was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 16.

Northumberland and Peterborough County OPP reminding drivers to slow down this long weekend
