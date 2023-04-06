Crash into tree in Selwyn Twp. leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle which left Antelope Trail and had struck a tree. The road along Buckhorn Lake is about 20 kilometres north of the village of Lakefield.

Officers found the uninjured driver and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. Police say the woman also resisted arrest and got into an altercation with an officer.

The 42-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving (alcohol), resisting a peace officer, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, assaulting a peace officer, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 16.