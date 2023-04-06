Guelph, Ont. woman wins over $100,000 on Lotto 6/49 Draw

Send this page to someone via email

One Guelph woman is over $100,000 richer after winning her second prize on the OLG 6/49 draw in March.

Deborah Canute, 53, said she played the draw on March 15 and when she scanned her ticket on the OLG app the next day, she initially thought she had won $106.

She also won an additional $2 on her Encore selection, bringing her total to $106,665.40.

She said she plans to pay some bills and take her time to think about what to do with her windfall.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Giant Tiger on Silvercreek Parkway in Guelph.