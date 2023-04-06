Menu

Canada

Guelph, Ont. woman wins over $100,000 on Lotto 6/49 Draw

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:10 am
Deborah Canute, 53, of Guelph won $106,665.40 after winning her second prize on Lotto 6/49 Draw in March.
Deborah Canute, 53, of Guelph won $106,665.40 after winning her second prize on Lotto 6/49 Draw in March. OLG
One Guelph woman is over $100,000 richer after winning her second prize on the OLG 6/49 draw in March.

Deborah Canute, 53, said she played the draw on March 15 and when she scanned her ticket on the OLG app the next day, she initially thought she had won $106.

Read more: Guelph student wins big on instant scratch lottery

She also won an additional $2 on her Encore selection, bringing her total to $106,665.40.

Trending Now

She said she plans to pay some bills and take her time to think about what to do with her windfall.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Giant Tiger on Silvercreek Parkway in Guelph.

