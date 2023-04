See more sharing options

A person is dead in Markham, Ont., after becoming injured by a fallen tree, police say.

York Regional Police said officers received a report of an injured person at around 6:15 p.m. in the 19th Avenue area.

Police said a person was located under a fallen tree and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officers said emergency services are at the scene conducting an investigation.

Police said the incident is not deemed to be suspicious.