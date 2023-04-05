Menu

Southwest Calgary collision leaves pedestrian in serious condition

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 5, 2023 6:49 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020. Police are investigating a Wednesday morning collision that left a man in serious condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020. Police are investigating a Wednesday morning collision that left a man in serious condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Police are investigating a Wednesday morning collision that left a man in serious condition.

At around 1:35 a.m., police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 8800 block of Macleod Trail S.W.

A man in his 60s was driving a vehicle out of an underground parkade when he struck a man in his 40s. Police said the younger man was believed to have been lying on the ground near the threshold of the overhead door.

Read more: Elderly woman dies after collision in northeast Calgary

The pedestrian was struck and dragged for a short distance before the vehicle stopped and reversed away from the man. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital, officers said.

The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured and remained on scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

