Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. government hosts career fair focused on displaced Ukrainians

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 6:12 pm
Saskatchewan hosted a career fair in Regina focused on helping displaced Ukrainians to find employment after fleeing from their war-torn country. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan hosted a career fair in Regina focused on helping displaced Ukrainians to find employment after fleeing from their war-torn country. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province held a career fair in Regina at the Queensbury Convention Hall Grand Ballroom that targeted displaced Ukrainians looking for employment. It’s been over a year since many Ukrainians immigrated to Saskatchewan fleeing their war-torn country in search of safety.

Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison greeted the attendees.

Read more: Saskatchewan career fair for Ukrainian refugees, newcomers held in Regina

“I understand that there has been some very good work done as far as the issuance of driver’s licences and health cards and all the things that go along with relocating … here to Saskatchewan,” said Harrison.

“This is going to be a great outcome for many, many people … jobs have been increasing rapidly, 20,000 over the course of the last calendar year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Approximately 80 employers, agencies, organizations and chambers of commerce from across Saskatchewan were in attendance to provide information to potential employees.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan career fair for Ukrainian refugees, newcomers held in Regina'
Saskatchewan career fair for Ukrainian refugees, newcomers held in Regina

Sylvia Matisho from Allegiant Bulk Solutions Ltd. located in Yorkton attended a third career fair hosted by the province.

Trending Now

“With the labour shortage that is across the country, it is important to ask our company to come to these events to recruit workers,” said Matisho. “Our last hire was a refugee from Ukraine. He’s currently working as a dispatcher for us and is doing an amazing job. There’s one thing he wanted me to share with everyone, and I quote, ‘Working for the company and being helpful through this success is a dream come true.'”

Read more: Saskatchewan welcomes more Ukrainians to the Prairies after flight arrives

Story continues below advertisement

The career fair is focused on newly arrived Ukrainians but is open to everyone. Representatives from various sectors including agri-value, construction, hospitality, transportation and more attended.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan GovernmentEmploymentUkrainiansCAREER FAIRDisplaced UkrainiansSaskatchewan career fair
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers