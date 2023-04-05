Sask. government hosts career fair focused on displaced Ukrainians

The province held a career fair in Regina at the Queensbury Convention Hall Grand Ballroom that targeted displaced Ukrainians looking for employment. It’s been over a year since many Ukrainians immigrated to Saskatchewan fleeing their war-torn country in search of safety.

Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison greeted the attendees.

“I understand that there has been some very good work done as far as the issuance of driver’s licences and health cards and all the things that go along with relocating … here to Saskatchewan,” said Harrison.

“This is going to be a great outcome for many, many people … jobs have been increasing rapidly, 20,000 over the course of the last calendar year.”

Approximately 80 employers, agencies, organizations and chambers of commerce from across Saskatchewan were in attendance to provide information to potential employees.

Sylvia Matisho from Allegiant Bulk Solutions Ltd. located in Yorkton attended a third career fair hosted by the province.

“With the labour shortage that is across the country, it is important to ask our company to come to these events to recruit workers,” said Matisho. “Our last hire was a refugee from Ukraine. He’s currently working as a dispatcher for us and is doing an amazing job. There’s one thing he wanted me to share with everyone, and I quote, ‘Working for the company and being helpful through this success is a dream come true.'”

The career fair is focused on newly arrived Ukrainians but is open to everyone. Representatives from various sectors including agri-value, construction, hospitality, transportation and more attended.