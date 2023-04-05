Menu

Canada

Man found dead in Snow Lake amid freezing temperatures: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:47 pm
An RCMP vehicle
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Police are investigating what they’re calling a sudden death after a man was found dead outdoors, in freezing temperatures, in Snow Lake, Man., Tuesday.

Snow Lake RCMP were called after the man’s body was found outside a business on Lakeshore Drive around 2:15 p.m.

Officers found the 44-year-old man from Thompson lying in the snow, police said in a release Wednesday.

While an official cause of death has yet to be determined, investigators say they believe the man had been outside for a period of time in temperatures that dropped as low as -24 C.

Local police continue to investigate with help from the office of the chief medical examiner.

Snow Lake is roughly 589 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

