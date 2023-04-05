Menu

Fire

Suspect sustained serious burns in $1.1M Aylmer arson fire, police investigate

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 3:24 pm
Aylmer, Ont., fire crews were called to a blaze in a newly built home on Aspen Parkway on March 42, at 2:30 a.m. View image in full screen
Aylmer, Ont., fire crews were called to a blaze in a newly built home on Aspen Parkway on March 42, at 2:30 a.m. via Aylmer Police Service
Police in Aylmer, Ont., are searching for suspects who they believe sustained serious burns in a $1.1 million arson fire last month.

Read more: 2 people, 1 dog rescued from London residential basement fire caused by careless smoking

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a newly built home on Aspen Parkway on March 42, at 2:30 a.m. Investigators said the home was destroyed in the fire and while completed, it had not yet been moved into.

The suspects fled from the area in an unknown vehicle driving eastbound from the Aylmer area.

Police say “smoldering discarded clothing” was initially found close to the burning home and investigators determined that the fire started with a large amount of gasoline that exploded.

It is believed that one of the suspects involved likely sustained serious burns that would have required medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking members of the public who may have information concerning the fire or any individuals involved to contact investigators at 519-765-3144.

