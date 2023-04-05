Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested in March attack outside Law Courts, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 1:38 pm
The Manitoba Law Court building is shown in downtown Winnipeg in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Law Court building is shown in downtown Winnipeg in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and sexual assault in front of the Provincial Law Courts Building in downtown Winnipeg last month.

The incident involved a 20-year-old victim who was followed and grabbed from behind by an unknown man who touched her lower body, police said. When she screamed, the man took off on foot. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg police release photo of suspect in assault outside Law Courts Building

Winnipeg police said sex crimes investigators arrested a suspect Tuesday in the 200 block of St. John’s Avenue.

He’s now facing charges of robbery and sexual assault, and was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'More photos, video released of suspect in assault outside Winnipeg law courts'
More photos, video released of suspect in assault outside Winnipeg law courts
Sexual AssaultWinnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg Police ServiceLaw CourtsMan Arrestedlaw courts building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers