Suspect arrested in March attack outside Law Courts, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and sexual assault in front of the Provincial Law Courts Building in downtown Winnipeg last month.

The incident involved a 20-year-old victim who was followed and grabbed from behind by an unknown man who touched her lower body, police said. When she screamed, the man took off on foot. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg police release photo of suspect in assault outside Law Courts Building

Winnipeg police said sex crimes investigators arrested a suspect Tuesday in the 200 block of St. John’s Avenue.

He’s now facing charges of robbery and sexual assault, and was released on an undertaking.