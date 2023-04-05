Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Portion of Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. to close earlier this year

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Bernard Avenue may close over a month earlier this year'
Bernard Avenue may close over a month earlier this year
During the summer months, Kelowna is full of tourists and businesses in the downtown core see a huge uptick in customers. Since 2020, on Canada Day, Bernard Ave. has been closing to vehicular traffic allowing more people to explore the downtown core on foot. But now a new proposal has come forward to close the street even earlier. Jasmine King has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A portion of Kelowna, B.C.’s main strip will be closed to car traffic earlier this year than normal.

Kelowna city councillors voted to close the 200 block of Bernard Avenue to vehicles starting on the May long weekend, with an option for businesses in the 300-500 blocks to expand their sidewalk patios into the adjacent parking stall.

Full closure will begin July 1, although City staff and the Downtown Kelowna Association are researching whether the 400 and 500 blocks should ever fully close to traffic.

Read more: Meet me on Bernard, next year: Popular Kelowna, B.C. program closes (2022)

Mark Burley, of the Downtown Kelowna Association, said since the Meet Me on Bernard program began, business owners on that stretch of the street expressed concern about and they’ve discussed how to make tweaks that would bring more life to the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Ron Cannan said he’s heard from business owners in the 400 to 500 block that people walk down the middle of the road and don’t go near the shops. It’s been so difficult for some that they’ve closed shop and he asked Burley if anyone had looked at closing the area to car traffic a mere one day a week.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s mayor likes idea of making a stretch of Bernard Avenue pedestrian-only for longer than just July and August'
Kelowna’s mayor likes idea of making a stretch of Bernard Avenue pedestrian-only for longer than just July and August

Burley said that, logistically speaking, it would be more money and therefore higher implementation cost.  But, more importantly, that idea wasn’t part of the parameters the DKA had been asked to work with so it had yet to be considered.

Trending Now

Coun. Charlie Hodge also acknowledged the plight of businesses in that area, but pointed out that he is in support of the program overall, noting that it needs another year or two for all the kinks to be worked out, particularly because the pandemic had been such a challenge.

Story continues below advertisement

“It would be an error to step backward,” he said.

“Only now are people starting to pull their heads out of the dirt and ask, ‘wow what is going on?'”

He said with time he thinks the whole program will be a hit.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna, B.C. Bernard Avenue closure ends for another year'
Kelowna, B.C. Bernard Avenue closure ends for another year
road closureBernard avenuedowntown kelowna associationMeet Me On BernardCoun. Charlie HodgeDKACoun. Ron Cannan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers