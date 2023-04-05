Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Quebec ordered to pay ex-premier Jean Charest $385K over corruption probe leaks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 11:03 am
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest answers questions from reporters after the third debate of the 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. A Quebec Superior Court justice has ordered the Quebec government to pay former premier Jean Charest $385,000 over the release of his personal information during an investigation by the province's anti-corruption unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest answers questions from reporters after the third debate of the 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. A Quebec Superior Court justice has ordered the Quebec government to pay former premier Jean Charest $385,000 over the release of his personal information during an investigation by the province's anti-corruption unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT/
The Quebec Superior Court has ordered the provincial government to pay ex-premier Jean Charest $385,000 because information about a corruption investigation targeting the Liberals was leaked to journalists.

Charest filed a lawsuit against Quebec’s anti-corruption police — known as UPAC — and the province’s attorney general after details of an investigation into alleged illegal Liberal party financing were leaked in 2017.

The former Liberal premier was never charged in the investigation and has said the leaks tarnished his reputation and impacted him personally.

Read more: Quebec’s anti-corruption unit drops probe into Liberal Party’s financing after 8 years

UPAC closed its investigation — dubbed Machurer — in February 2022 without laying charges.

Superior Court Justice Gregory Moore wrote in his April 4 decision that the leaks violated several laws and regulations that UPAC had a duty to uphold.

Charest tweeted Tuesday that he was studying the judgment with his lawyers and would have more to say today.

Click to play video: 'Former UPAC boss orchestrated sensitive leaks to media: judge'
Former UPAC boss orchestrated sensitive leaks to media: judge
