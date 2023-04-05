Quebec ordered to pay ex-premier Jean Charest $385K over corruption probe leaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Superior Court has ordered the provincial government to pay ex-premier Jean Charest $385,000 because information about a corruption investigation targeting the Liberals was leaked to journalists.

Charest filed a lawsuit against Quebec’s anti-corruption police — known as UPAC — and the province’s attorney general after details of an investigation into alleged illegal Liberal party financing were leaked in 2017.

The former Liberal premier was never charged in the investigation and has said the leaks tarnished his reputation and impacted him personally.

UPAC closed its investigation — dubbed Machurer — in February 2022 without laying charges.

Superior Court Justice Gregory Moore wrote in his April 4 decision that the leaks violated several laws and regulations that UPAC had a duty to uphold.

Story continues below advertisement

Charest tweeted Tuesday that he was studying the judgment with his lawyers and would have more to say today.