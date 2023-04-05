Sexual assault on public trail in Kitchener under investigation, police say

Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after a sexual assault was reported on a public trail in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from police, the victim was walking along a trail in Sedgewood Park at around noon when she was sexually assaulted.
The suspect then took off on foot and was last seen heading down Sedgewood Street in the direction of Fenside Street.
Police say the victim was left with minor physical injuries as a result of the attack.
Police are describing the suspect as having a slim build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a fur-lined hood, black pants, black shoes and a surgical mask.
Investigators are asking people who live in the area to see if they have any footage from security, doorbell and dash cameras of any suspicious activity.
They are requesting that anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
