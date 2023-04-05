Menu

Canada

Carbon monoxide call at Toronto home sends 2 people to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 7:27 am
A Toronto fire truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck. Gord Edick / Global News
Toronto fire officials say two people have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide call at a home in the city’s north end on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Norwin Street, in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area, at around 7 p.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson said the call was for cabon monoxide in the home.

Two people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Man dies in hospital hours after being pulled from residential fire in Toronto

No age or gender of the injured was released.

It is unclear where the carbon monoxide came from or if there were detectors in the home.

