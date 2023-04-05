Carbon monoxide call at Toronto home sends 2 people to hospital

See more sharing options

Toronto fire officials say two people have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide call at a home in the city’s north end on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Norwin Street, in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area, at around 7 p.m.

A Toronto fire spokesperson said the call was for cabon monoxide in the home.

Two people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

No age or gender of the injured was released.

It is unclear where the carbon monoxide came from or if there were detectors in the home.