Carbon monoxide call at Toronto home sends 2 people to hospital

Toronto fire officials say two people have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide call at a home in the city’s north end on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to a home on Norwin Street, in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area, at around 7 p.m.
A Toronto fire spokesperson said the call was for cabon monoxide in the home.
Two people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
No age or gender of the injured was released.
It is unclear where the carbon monoxide came from or if there were detectors in the home.
