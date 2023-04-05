SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Chicago Blackhawks end losing skid by burning Calgary Flames 4-3

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 12:19 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the desperate Calgary Flames.

Jujhar Khaira and Austin Wagner also scored for Chicago (25-46-6), who entered the night in last place in the NHL. The Blackhawks sweep the season series winning all three games.

Tyler Toffoli, with his team-leading 34th goal, Noah Hanifin, and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary (36-27-15), which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end and saw its playoff hopes dealt a crippling blow.

With only four games left in the Flames’ regular season, Calgary remains two points back of Winnipeg for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

The Jets, who host the Flames on Wednesday, have a game in hand and also own the tiebreaker.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Playoff atmosphere expected when Winnipeg Jets host Calgary Flames

Petr Mrazek made 33 stops for Chicago to get the win. He’s 9-21-3.

Trending Now

Markstrom made 19 stops for Calgary. Starting for the 16th time in the last 17 games, his record falls to 22-21-10.

Click to play video: 'Flames unveil first-ever pride jersey ahead of 2023 Pride Night'
Flames unveil first-ever pride jersey ahead of 2023 Pride Night
HockeySportsCalgary FlamesNHL PlayoffsCalgary SportsChicago BlackhawksSaddledomeCalgary Flames playoffsWestern ConferenceNHL Western ConferenceCalgary Flames scheduleCalgary Flames scoreNHL 2023 playoffs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers