Chicago Blackhawks end losing skid by burning Calgary Flames 4-3

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the desperate Calgary Flames.

Jujhar Khaira and Austin Wagner also scored for Chicago (25-46-6), who entered the night in last place in the NHL. The Blackhawks sweep the season series winning all three games.

Tyler Toffoli, with his team-leading 34th goal, Noah Hanifin, and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary (36-27-15), which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end and saw its playoff hopes dealt a crippling blow.

With only four games left in the Flames’ regular season, Calgary remains two points back of Winnipeg for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

The Jets, who host the Flames on Wednesday, have a game in hand and also own the tiebreaker.

Petr Mrazek made 33 stops for Chicago to get the win. He’s 9-21-3.

Markstrom made 19 stops for Calgary. Starting for the 16th time in the last 17 games, his record falls to 22-21-10.