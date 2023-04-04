Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters contain brush-pile blaze near Penticton Regional Airport

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 8:36 pm
A map showing the location of the fire beside the airport in Penticton, B.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the fire beside the airport in Penticton, B.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. BC Wildfire Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A brush fire flared up on Tuesday in the South Okanagan, near Penticton Regional Airport.

According to the city, a brush pile being burned got out of control, leading to the highly smoky blaze.

The Penticton Fire Department responded, with the Penticton Indian Band’s fire department also chipping in resources to extinguish the fire.

Read more: New wildfire near Kamloops, B.C. a sign of season’s early start

It’s thought the fire started shortly after 2 p.m., but was contained by 4 p.m. Penticton Regional Airport appeared to be unaffected, as a WestJet flight from Calgary arrived on time at 3:13 p.m.

It also occurred near BC Wildfire’s air tanker base beside the airport. Wildfire crews were said to be on standby, ready to assist.

Story continues below advertisement

Slash burning has been occurring near Penticton’s airport for some time now. Of note, open burning in the region ends on April 15.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire season is off to an early start in southern B.C.'
Wildfire season is off to an early start in southern B.C.
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganBC Wildfire Servicecity of pentictonbrush firePenticton Fire DepartmentYYFPenticton Indiand Bandslash burningPentiction Regional Airportbrush fire near airportPenticton Indian Band fire department
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers