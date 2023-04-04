Waterloo, Ont., student chosen to represent Canada at prestigious science fair

Send this page to someone via email

A Waterloo, Ont., high school student has been chosen to join seven others in representing Canada at the world’s biggest science competition.

Cindy Cheng will be one of eight Canadian high schoolers on the Team Canada-ISEF 2023 team at the 2023 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, from May 14 to 19 in Dallas, Texas.

Her project focuses on “detecting hypoxia through the non-invasive monitoring of sweat lactate and tissue oxygenation,” according to a release from Youth Science Canada.

Cheng and the other teens were chosen for “their ingenuity, critical thinking, scientific excellence, and communication skill in developing their STEM project,” the release notes.

“The time, energy and ingenuity these students invest into these projects is remarkable and something of which they can be very proud,” stated Western University professor Patrick Whippey, who headed the selection panel.

Story continues below advertisement

“From their scientific inquiry, curiosity and outstanding creativity, each student has certainly earned their spot on the team.”

There will be more than 1,600 students competing in the science fair next month as they vie for $6 million in awards, according to its website.