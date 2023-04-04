Woman charged with dangerous driving causing death after Markham crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Markham say a charge has been laid after a fatal collision reported in the city in January.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Bur Oak Avenue and McCown Road on the afternoon of Jan. 14 for reports of a collision.

Police said that, at around 2:30 p.m., a blue Subaru SUV and a grey Hyundai Elantra crashed.

The 45-year-old driver and 75-year-old passenger of the Hyundai were taken to hospital. Police said the passenger, a woman, died of her injuries.

On Tuesday, police announced that the 59-year-old driver of the Subaru, who suffered minor injuries, had been charged.

Joanne Chan, the driver, faces the charge of dangerous driving causing death, police said. It has not been proven in court.