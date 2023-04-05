School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday, April 5

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
South central and southeastern Manitoba are dealing with an ongoing Colorado Low that’s expected to drop anywhere between 10-25 cm of snow, depending on your area.
This list will be continuously updated.
School bus cancellations
School Closures
- Hanover School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Borderland School Divison
- Seine River School Divison
- Sunrise School Divsion
- Red River Valley School Division
- Evergreen School Division
- Interlake School Division
- DSFM:
- École Lagimodière (Lorette)
- École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
- École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
- École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre-Joly)
- École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
- École Saint-Georges
- École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- École Sainte-Agathe
- École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
- École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
- École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
- École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Garden Valley School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
Other Closures
- Teulon Day Care
- Happy Time Nursery in Beausejour
- Dugald Day Care
- Springfield Learning Centre in Anola and Hazelridge
- Stonewall Children’s Centre
- Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndall
- Prairie Sky CCC & Elie Mini Fran
- Balmoral Child Care Centre
- Rivercrest Early Learning Daycare in West St. Paul
