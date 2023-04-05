School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday, April 5

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

South central and southeastern Manitoba are dealing with an ongoing Colorado Low that’s expected to drop anywhere between 10-25 cm of snow, depending on your area.

This list will be continuously updated.

School bus cancellations

School Closures

Hanover School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Borderland School Divison

Seine River School Divison

Sunrise School Divsion

Red River Valley School Division

Evergreen School Division

Interlake School Division

DSFM: École Lagimodière (Lorette) École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne) École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie) École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre-Joly) École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC) École Saint-Georges École Saint-Jean-Baptiste École Sainte-Agathe École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert) École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude) École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent) École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

Lord Selkirk School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Story continues below advertisement

Other Closures

Teulon Day Care

Happy Time Nursery in Beausejour

Dugald Day Care

Springfield Learning Centre in Anola and Hazelridge

Stonewall Children’s Centre

Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndall

Prairie Sky CCC & Elie Mini Fran

Balmoral Child Care Centre

Rivercrest Early Learning Daycare in West St. Paul