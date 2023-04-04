Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia gas prices jump by 7 cents after interrupter clause invoked

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 8:20 am
Gas prices in Nova Scotia went up by 7.3 cents early Tuesday morning after the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board triggered the interrupter clause, which allows it to make price adjustments outside of the usual Friday price change.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of gasoline,” the NSUARB said in a news release.

As of midnight, people in the Halifax area are now paying a minimum of 161.7 cents per litre for regular, unleaded self-serve gasoline.

The last time prices in the Halifax area broke $1.60 per litre was in November 2022. Prices rose to a high of  $1.80 per litre early in that month, before dropping down to $1.60 per litre by the end of the month.

In the eastern Annapolis Valley and in Kings and Lunenburg Counties, the new price is 162.3 cents per litre.

Trending Now

People in the Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens and western Annapolis Valley areas are paying 162.7 cents per litre.

The cost is 162.9 cents a litre for the Cumberland, Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough areas.

And people in Cape Breton continue to pay the highest price for gas, at 154.9 cents per litre.

The price of diesel was not affected by the interrupter clause.

