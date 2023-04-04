Menu

Canada

Man killed in rollover crash in Surrey

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 2:00 am
Surrey rollover crash April 3rd View image in full screen
One man was killed in a single car crash along Highway 10 and King George Blvd Monday. Surrey RCMP say speed was a factor in the crash. Global News
A man is dead after a rollover crash in South Surrey and Mounties say speed was a factor.

Surrey RCMP says the crash happened at 8:07 p.m. Monday and involved a single vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling northbound along King George Blvd near 58a Ave when it veered off the road, causing extensive damage.

Read more: Surrey council approves 12.5% property tax hike

Footage from the scene shows the red vehicle crushed and upside down after jumping the retaining wall and crashing through a fence.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are investigating.

Read more: No charges approved in death of Surrey filmmaker and anti-gang advocate Mani Amar

“Due to the location of the incident and the anticipated extended period of time required for the investigation, please avoid use of the northbound lanes of King George Blvd from Highway 10 area, southbound lanes of King George Blvd remain open,” Surrey RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of Highway 10 and King George Blvd, at 8:07 pm is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Surrey throat-slashing suspect facing terror charges
