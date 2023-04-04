Man killed in rollover crash in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a rollover crash in South Surrey and Mounties say speed was a factor.

Surrey RCMP says the crash happened at 8:07 p.m. Monday and involved a single vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling northbound along King George Blvd near 58a Ave when it veered off the road, causing extensive damage.

Footage from the scene shows the red vehicle crushed and upside down after jumping the retaining wall and crashing through a fence.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the location of the incident and the anticipated extended period of time required for the investigation, please avoid use of the northbound lanes of King George Blvd from Highway 10 area, southbound lanes of King George Blvd remain open,” Surrey RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of Highway 10 and King George Blvd, at 8:07 pm is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.