New Westminster, B.C. resident hailed as ‘heroic’ for rescuing child stuck in garage door

A New Westminster, B.C. resident is being hailed as “heroic” for their role in rescuing a child who was injured and stuck in a garage door on Sunday evening.

According to the municipality’s police department, the neighbour rushed over to the Agnes Street home when they heard a mother’s “distress” as her child was caught in the moving parts of the home’s garage door.

By the time police, paramedics and firefighters arrived, the child had been freed and was being cared for by a number of bystanders.

The New Westminster Police Department did not elaborate on the extent of the child’s injuries.

“This person heard someone in distress and came running to their aid,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a Monday news release.

“They ran out of their residence not knowing what they were going to encounter, and when they saw the child they acted quickly to free them.”

In the same release, New Westminster Fire and Rescue Service Chief Erin Williams called the neighbour’s initiative “heartwarming.”