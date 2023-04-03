SARCAN opens new recycling depot in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

SARCAN opened its new recycling depot on Kochar Avenue in Saskatoon Monday.

Nearly two times as big as its predecessor, it replaces the depot previously located on Faithful Avenue.

“There are more chutes so we can put through customers quickly, so you stand in line for less time and you’re receiving your money quicker,” says Sean Collins, SARCAN recycling collections director.

This depot is one of Saskatchewan’s busiest. Last year, the team working collected nearly 32 million beverage containers from close to 100,000 customers.

“This expansion was really to allow us to accommodate that growth that we’ve experienced over the last 35 years,” says Collins. “It also sets us up to grow into the future.”

The new depot has increased capacity for Drop & Go and bulk customers like bottle drives, fundraisers and bars.

SARCAN is also celebrating 35 years of operations and has now recycled 10 billion containers.

The depot is open to the public Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with additional Drop & Go hours on Thursday and Friday nights until 9.