Canada

SARCAN opens new recycling depot in Saskatoon

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 6:03 pm
Kochlar Avenue in Saskatoon home to new, expanded recycling facility
SARCAN Recycling's director of collections Sean Collins spoke about Saskatoon's new recycling and sorting facility on Monday. Collins said that he expects the facility will be able to offer a quicker turnaround between collecting material and compensating victors customers.
SARCAN opened its new recycling depot on Kochar Avenue in Saskatoon Monday.

Nearly two times as big as its predecessor, it replaces the depot previously located on Faithful Avenue.

“There are more chutes so we can put through customers quickly, so you stand in line for less time and you’re receiving your money quicker,” says Sean Collins, SARCAN recycling collections director.

This depot is one of Saskatchewan’s busiest. Last year, the team working collected nearly 32 million beverage containers from close to 100,000 customers.

“This expansion was really to allow us to accommodate that growth that we’ve experienced over the last 35 years,” says Collins. “It also sets us up to grow into the future.”

The new depot has increased capacity for Drop & Go and bulk customers like bottle drives, fundraisers and bars.

SARCAN is also celebrating 35 years of operations and has now recycled 10 billion containers.

The depot is open to the public Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with additional Drop & Go hours on Thursday and Friday nights until 9.

Saskatoon NewsSARCANSaskatoon Recyclingkochar avenue sarcansaskatoon kochar avenuesaskatoon sarcansaskatoon sarcan locations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

