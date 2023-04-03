Woman, 25 found dead inside home in Tataskweyak Cree Nation after a fire

A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Airport Road, in Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake) after a fire, Manitoba RCMP say.
On Sunday, five minutes after 11 p.m., Thompson RCMP, along with the local fire department, went to the location for reports of a fire.
Police say once the fire was under control, firefighters entered the home and found the woman who was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Manitoba RCMP investigate death of Thompson teen who had been reported missing
Comments