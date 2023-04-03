Woman, 25 found dead inside home in Tataskweyak Cree Nation after a fire

See more sharing options

A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Airport Road, in Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake) after a fire, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Sunday, five minutes after 11 p.m., Thompson RCMP, along with the local fire department, went to the location for reports of a fire.

Police say once the fire was under control, firefighters entered the home and found the woman who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.