Video link
Headline link
Canada

Woman, 25 found dead inside home in Tataskweyak Cree Nation after a fire

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 5:07 pm
Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP. File / Global News
A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Airport Road, in Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake) after a fire, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Sunday, five minutes after 11 p.m., Thompson RCMP, along with the local fire department, went to the location for reports of a fire.

Police say once the fire was under control, firefighters entered the home and found the woman who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FireManitobaInvestigationManitoba RCMPfire investigationTataskweyak Cree NationSplit lake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

