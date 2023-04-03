Surrey council set to debate 12.5% property tax hike Monday

Surrey, B.C., city councillors are set to debate an operating budget Monday that would leave taxpayers with a 12.5-per cent property tax hike.
The document before council Monday is a revised version of its 2023 budget, which had initially proposed a whopping 17.5-per cent hike.
Read more: Surrey to use provincial infrastructure cash to slash planned 17.5% property tax hike: Mayor
More than half of that figure, 9.5 per cent, was earmarked for costs associated with reversing the city’s transition to a municipal police force.
However in early March, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said the city would look to use $89.9 million in one-time infrastructure funding from the provincial Growing Communities Fund to offset some of the tax hike.
The revised 12.5-per cent tax increase includes 4.5 per cent to cover a policing shortfall, seven per cent for inflation and new resources and a one-per cent road levy increase.
The city has already spent more than $100 million on the police transition, and the SPS has hired about 400 officers and staff.
However Locke maintains that despite leaving the city with a $116-million shortfall, keeping the RCMP and unwinding the SPS will still be cheaper than proceeding with the transition.
Surrey is still waiting on a final decision from the provincial government over its move to disband the fledgling Surrey Police Service.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is expected to make a final call by early May.
