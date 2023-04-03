Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Surrey council set to debate 12.5% property tax hike Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 7:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey policing uncertainty impacting tax hike proposal'
Surrey policing uncertainty impacting tax hike proposal
WATCH: Surrey city council will be back in session Monday to tackle a proposed double-digit tax hike. The suggested increase has been lowered to 12.5 percent as the city dips into a provincial fund but as Kamil Karamali reports, it's feared no other cost savings to taxpayers will be found given the uncertainty over the future of policing.
Surrey, B.C., city councillors are set to debate an operating budget Monday that would leave taxpayers with a 12.5-per cent property tax hike.

The document before council Monday is a revised version of its 2023 budget, which had initially proposed a whopping 17.5-per cent hike.

Read more: Surrey to use provincial infrastructure cash to slash planned 17.5% property tax hike: Mayor

More than half of that figure, 9.5 per cent, was earmarked for costs associated with reversing the city’s transition to a municipal police force.

However in early March, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said the city would look to use $89.9 million in one-time infrastructure funding from the provincial Growing Communities Fund to offset some of the tax hike.

Click to play video: 'Surrey Police Union accuses city councillor of conflict of interest'
Surrey Police Union accuses city councillor of conflict of interest

The revised 12.5-per cent tax increase includes 4.5 per cent to cover a policing shortfall, seven per cent for inflation and new resources and a one-per cent road levy increase.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The city has already spent more than $100 million on the police transition, and the SPS has hired about 400 officers and staff.

Read more: Decision on Surrey police transition still weeks away as opposition decries ‘total mess’

However Locke maintains that despite leaving the city with a $116-million shortfall, keeping the RCMP and unwinding the SPS will still be cheaper than proceeding with the transition.

Surrey is still waiting on a final decision from the provincial government over its move to disband the fledgling Surrey Police Service.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is expected to make a final call by early May.

