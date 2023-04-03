Huge Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot continues to grow

Send this page to someone via email

The Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot is at a record level heading into Wednesday’s draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the jackpot stands at $58 million, while the Classic Draw remains at its fixed $5 million.

It’s the largest jackpot since changes to Lotto 6/49 took effect last year and the Gold Ball Draw was introduced.

Prior to this sequence, the largest Gold Ball jackpot was $48 million, the OLG said. That was won on Jan. 7 by 18-year-old Juliette Lamour from Sault Ste. Marie.

Despite the record Gold Ball jackpot in Wednesday’s draw, it’s not quite the largest Lotto 6/49 jackpot ever. That happened prior to the new 6/49 format being brought in — on Oct. 17, 2015 a Mississauga woman won $64 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lotto 6/49 format changed in September, with the main “Classic Draw” — where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick — fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, became the Gold Ball Draw.

The Gold Ball Draw guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said. The Gold Ball jackpot continues to grow until it is drawn and won.

More information on how the Gold Ball Draw works can be found on the OLG website.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.