Missing Thompson teen may be actively evading police, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are still looking for a teenage boy who went missing in mid-March from Thompson.

Wilfred Spence, who goes by “Willy”, was reported missing on March 18, and Thompson RCMP say they were following up on social media leads in an attempt to track him down, but were unsuccessful.

View image in full screen Willy Spence. Manitoba RCMP

Investigators are now reaching out to the public for information about Spence, who they said may be actively trying to evade police.

He’s described as 16 years old, four-feet-nine-inches tall, and 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.