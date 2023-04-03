Quispamsis, N.B. scores host rights to 2023 Para Hockey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has once again been selected to play host to a major hockey tournament.

The 2023 Para Hockey Cup will see the sport’s top athletes descend on the Town of Quispamsis for one week when the puck drops on Dec. 3.

“The legacy of the event will have a significant impact on the community, from residents gathering to cheer on these outstanding athletes, raising the profile of the game and funds being dedicated to grow community para hockey not only in our province, but in Atlantic Canada,” said Todd Pye, president of the Board of Directors for Hockey New Brunswick.

A room full of municipal and provincial politicians gathered at the Quispamsis Town Hall on Monday morning to mark the announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, Canada, the United States and Czechia are slated to participate, while a fourth and final participant has yet to be named.

Athletes will hit the NHL-sized ice surface at the QPlex, a local arena that includes over 1,100 seats.

“I think we’re seeing a focus on what capabilities are, not only from a facility side, but from the people that get involved as volunteers to make it happen,” Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters after the event.

Over the last year New Brunswick has, at times, found itself centre ice for major hockey events.

In June 2022, Saint John hosted the Memorial Cup for the first time in the franchise’s history. Then in December, Moncton co-hosted the world junior hockey championship with Halifax, which saw an exhibition game played in Quispamsis.

Although the cost of hosting the Para Hockey Cup has not been finalized, Higgs noted the province will likely contribute financially.

“I guess you would always expect the province to be there in some manner, so we will be working… to make sure this event is a success,” Higgs added.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Libby O’Hara, the Mayor of Quispamsis, the tournament will provide an “economic boost, for the entire region. Staff said the economic spinoff from the games could near $1 million.

“You’re going to see that vibe out in the streets, and you’re going to see the hockey arena, the Q Plex, filled with people. During the day they’re will be people walking, watching practices and so forth, and that vibe is just electric,” O’Hara remarked.

In a press release, Hockey Canada stated ticket details and a schedule will be released prior to the tournament.