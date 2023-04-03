Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Quispamsis, N.B. scores host rights to 2023 Para Hockey Cup

By Robert Lothian Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Quispamsis, N.B. to host 2023 Para Hockey Cup'
Quispamsis, N.B. to host 2023 Para Hockey Cup
WATCH: One of the largest tournaments in Canada for para hockey finds itself back in Atlantic Canada. A New Brunswick town has won the rights to host the 2023 Para Hockey Cup and welcome fans, players and staff from around the world. Robert Lothian reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick has once again been selected to play host to a major hockey tournament.

The 2023 Para Hockey Cup will see the sport’s top athletes descend on the Town of Quispamsis for one week when the puck drops on Dec. 3.

“The legacy of the event will have a significant impact on the community, from residents gathering to cheer on these outstanding athletes, raising the profile of the game and funds being dedicated to grow community para hockey not only in our province, but in Atlantic Canada,” said Todd Pye, president of the Board of Directors for Hockey New Brunswick.

A room full of municipal and provincial politicians gathered at the Quispamsis Town Hall on Monday morning to mark the announcement.

Read more: Willie O’Ree portrait unveiled for permanent display in New Brunswick hometown

Story continues below advertisement

So far, Canada, the United States and Czechia are slated to participate, while a fourth and final participant has yet to be named.

Athletes will hit the NHL-sized ice surface at the QPlex, a local arena that includes over 1,100 seats.

“I think we’re seeing a focus on what capabilities are, not only from a facility side, but from the people that get involved as volunteers to make it happen,” Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters after the event.

More on Sports

Over the last year New Brunswick has, at times, found itself centre ice for major hockey events.

In June 2022, Saint John hosted the Memorial Cup for the first time in the franchise’s history. Then in December, Moncton co-hosted the world junior hockey championship with Halifax, which saw an exhibition game played in Quispamsis.

Read more: Halifax, Moncton can make another run at 2025 world juniors – and there’s interest

Although the cost of hosting the Para Hockey Cup has not been finalized, Higgs noted the province will likely contribute financially.

Trending Now

“I guess you would always expect the province to be there in some manner, so we will be working… to make sure this event is a success,” Higgs added.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Libby O’Hara, the Mayor of Quispamsis, the tournament will provide an “economic boost, for the entire region. Staff said the economic spinoff from the games could near $1 million.

“You’re going to see that vibe out in the streets, and you’re going to see the hockey arena, the Q Plex, filled with people. During the day they’re will be people walking, watching practices and so forth, and that vibe is just electric,” O’Hara remarked.

In a press release, Hockey Canada stated ticket details and a schedule will be released prior to the tournament.

Click to play video: 'Making Team Canada a crowning achievement for 14-year-old Airdrie para-ice hockey player Hailey King'
Making Team Canada a crowning achievement for 14-year-old Airdrie para-ice hockey player Hailey King
HockeyBlaine HiggsMemorial CupWorld Junior Hockey ChampionshipQuispamsispara hockey2023 Para hockey Cup
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers