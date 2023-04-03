Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with Vaughan fatal shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 2:54 pm
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Illia Ayo who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Illia Ayo who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police / handout
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on March 9 at around 3:45 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive area.

Officers said a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Read more: 2 people injured in North York shooting, man dead in Vaughan shooting: police

Police said two additional victims were also found with gunshot wounds in Toronto.

Officers said a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and a 21-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were taken to hospital. The man remains in hospital in serious condition, police said.

“Police determined they were at the shooting scene in Vaughan, where they sustained their injuries before leaving the scene in a vehicle which has been recovered,” officers said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Alexander Mills-Smith of Toronto.

Trending Now

Police have now issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 20-year-old Illia Ayo of no fixed address.

Ayo is known to have associations in London, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta.

Officers said Ayo is six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 141 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to police, Ayo is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“Anyone who sees him should not interact with him, but call 9-1-1 as soon as possible,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

