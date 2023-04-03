Saskatoon police investigate after parking attendant attacked at SaskTel Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats weren’t the only ones duking it out at SaskTel Centre over the weekend.

A man confronted and attacked a parking attendant after the Blades‘ game on Sunday, video footage a bystander shot from the SaskTel Centre parking lot shows.

The video shows the man throwing one of the attendant’s traffic batons and kicking, pushing and yelling at an attendant before walking back to his vehicle.

Global News has not confirmed what spurred the confrontation.

“We are aware of the unfortunate situation between a fan and members of our parking team that occurred following yesterday’s event. The matter is currently being investigated by police and we will respect the privacy of those employees involved,” the SaskTel Centre told Global News in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and we want to assure everyone that we are taking this situation very seriously, and do not tolerate such behavior.”

The Saskatoon Police Service also sent out a statement, noting that charges have not been laid, but they are investigating.

“We’re aware of video circulating on social media showing a physical confrontation between two parking attendants and the driver of a pickup truck following the conclusion of a sporting event on April 2, 2023. At this time, we have received related reports and are continuing to investigate. No charges have been laid,” read the statement.