Sports

Canadiens’ Sean Monahan, Alex Belzile will miss remainder of season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 12:04 pm
The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that veteran centre Sean Monahan has undergone season-ending groin surgery.

Monahan of Brampton, Ont., has not played since Dec. 5.

The 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent had six goals and 11 assists in 25 games with the Canadiens this season after Montreal acquired him from the Calgary Flames last off-season.

Read more: Call Of The Wilde: Carolina Hurricanes shutout the Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens also announced forward Alex Belzile will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured leg.

Monahan and Belzile join a long list of Canadiens whose seasons have ended early, including Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, David Savard and Kaiden Guhle. Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky has not been ruled out for the season but hasn’t played since Jan. 15 due to a lower-body injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal, which sits 28th in the league standings with a 30-41-6 record, has five games left in season.

Click to play video: 'Call of the Wilde!'
Call of the Wilde!
