Crime

Man wanted in fatal Deer Lodge crash in custody after months on the lam

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 12:16 pm
Winnipeg police said the driver of this vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing into a tree on Truro Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police said the driver of this vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing into a tree on Truro Street. Sam Thompson / Global News
Winnipeg police say they arrested a man in connection with a fatal crash in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood last May.

Police had been seeking 28-year-old Christian Patchinose since January, after charging him with a half-dozen offences, including dangerous driving causing death and multiple counts of impaired driving causing death.

Read more: Woman killed in early morning car crash during flight from Winnipeg police

Christian Patchinose
Christian Patchinose. Winnipeg Police Service

The incident stemmed from an attempted traffic stop in which police allege Patchinose sped away from officers in the west Winnipeg neighbourhood, eventually crashing into a tree on Truro Street.

At the time, Patchinose and a 16-year-old passenger were taken to hospital in unstable condition, while another passenger, 22, was in critical condition and later died.

Patchinose had evaded police until Friday, when he was arrested at a William Whyte-area home and taken into custody.

Impaired driving suspect in fatal Deer Lodge crash has disappeared, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg policeImpaired DrivingFatal CrashFatal CollisionWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegsuspect arrested
