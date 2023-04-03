Man wanted in fatal Deer Lodge crash in custody after months on the lam

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they arrested a man in connection with a fatal crash in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood last May.

Police had been seeking 28-year-old Christian Patchinose since January, after charging him with a half-dozen offences, including dangerous driving causing death and multiple counts of impaired driving causing death.

The incident stemmed from an attempted traffic stop in which police allege Patchinose sped away from officers in the west Winnipeg neighbourhood, eventually crashing into a tree on Truro Street.

At the time, Patchinose and a 16-year-old passenger were taken to hospital in unstable condition, while another passenger, 22, was in critical condition and later died.

Patchinose had evaded police until Friday, when he was arrested at a William Whyte-area home and taken into custody.