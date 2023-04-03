Guelph man charged after a fight prompts hold and secure at nearby high school

Guelph police say charged a 19-year-old after a local high school had to be briefly placed in a hold and secure.
Authorities said they were informed about a fight involving two boys close to Our Lady of Lourdes School on Westmount Road.
One of them reportedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and also used a tree limb to hit the other individual.
They said the victim suffered minor injuries.
Police said the man fled the scene before officers arrived, but security measures were put in place at the school as officers searched the area.
Trending Now
Investigators then found out the man’s identity and made an arrest later in the afternoon.
The man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.
More on Crime
- Man, woman found dead in different Quebec homes deemed suspicious by police
- Man arrested for making over 20 ‘swatting’ calls across U.S., Canada
- Woman who knew teen stabbed in Toronto subway found him injured, tried to save his life
- Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police
Comments