Crime

Guelph man charged after a fight prompts hold and secure at nearby high school

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 3, 2023 12:50 pm
Guelph police said one boy has minor injuries after two youths were involved in a fight near a local high school. A 19-year-old boy faces weapon and assault charges.
Guelph police said one boy has minor injuries after two youths were involved in a fight near a local high school. A 19-year-old boy faces weapon and assault charges. Guelph police
Guelph police say charged a 19-year-old after a local high school had to be briefly placed in a hold and secure.

Authorities said they were informed about a fight involving two boys close to Our Lady of Lourdes School on Westmount Road.

One of them reportedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and also used a tree limb to hit the other individual.

They said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Guelph teenager charged after personal support worker assaulted: police

Police said the man fled the scene before officers arrived, but security measures were put in place at the school as officers searched the area.

Investigators then found out the man’s identity and made an arrest later in the afternoon.

Man has his teeth knocked out in Guelph assault, police say

The man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

