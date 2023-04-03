Guelph man charged after a fight prompts hold and secure at nearby high school

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say charged a 19-year-old after a local high school had to be briefly placed in a hold and secure.

Authorities said they were informed about a fight involving two boys close to Our Lady of Lourdes School on Westmount Road.

One of them reportedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and also used a tree limb to hit the other individual.

They said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said the man fled the scene before officers arrived, but security measures were put in place at the school as officers searched the area.

Investigators then found out the man’s identity and made an arrest later in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.