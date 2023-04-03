Menu

Crime

QMJHL says it is investigating 1990s sexual hazing allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 11:05 am
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says it is already investigating sexual allegations detailed in an article reported by La Presse on Monday.

In the article, former player Carl Latulippe described his experience as a rookie who was hazed by veterans with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens during the 1994-95 season.

Latulippe recounted incidents of veterans using towels wrapped around soap bars to hit rookies, and of veterans allegedly demanding rookies to undress and masturbate on the team bus. Another Sagueneens player from that season who was not identified in the article corroborated Latulippe’s recounting of the events.

Read more: QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau abruptly resigns after 37 years at helm

Latulippe, Chicoutimi’s first-round pick in the 1994 QMJHL draft, played six games with the Sagueneens before leaving the team.

Story continues below advertisement

Interim league commissioner Martin Lavallée told the Quebec legislature on March 21 that sexual allegations from the 1990s had come to his attention and that the league was investigating. Longtime QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau announced his retirement in March after testifying on hazing rituals in hockey at provincial legislature hearings in February.

The league has since hired former Montreal Alouettes president Mario Cecchini as its incoming commissioner. He will begin his tenure on May 8.

Click to play video: 'Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey'
Quebec will not extend hearings into hazing and violence in hockey
© 2023 The Canadian Press

