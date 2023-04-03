Bag with loaded gun and drugs found unattended on bus in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been arrested after a gun and drugs were found in a bag on a Grand River Transit bus near Conestoga Mall in Waterloo last week.

The bag was found unattended in a bus outside of the mall on Wednesday night at around 11:40 p.m., according to police.

They say after officers investigated, they arrested a teen from Cambridge on Friday.

The teen is facing more than a dozen weapon and drug charges as well as one for Possession of counterfeit money.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, police say officers seized suspected cocaine and other drugs, money, a loaded firearm and ammunition during their investigation.