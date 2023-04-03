Menu

Crime

Bag with loaded gun and drugs found unattended on bus in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 10:10 am
Waterloo Regional Police say guns, drugs and cash were seized during their investigaiton. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say guns, drugs and cash were seized during their investigaiton. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been arrested after a gun and drugs were found in a bag on a Grand River Transit bus near Conestoga Mall in Waterloo last week.

The bag was found unattended in a bus outside of the mall on Wednesday night at around 11:40 p.m., according to police.

They say after officers investigated, they arrested a teen from Cambridge on Friday.

The teen is facing more than a dozen weapon and drug charges as well as one for Possession of counterfeit money.

Trending Now

In all, police say officers seized suspected cocaine and other drugs, money, a loaded firearm and ammunition during their investigation.

