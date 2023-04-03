Manitoba highway closures, Monday, April 3

Travelers in Manitoba should be aware of the following road closures as of 7 a.m. Monday morning:
- Hwy 1, from Austin, MB to Saskatchewan border.
- Hwy 2, from Saskatchewan to Hwy 21.
The closures are due to poor winter driving conditions.
