Manitoba highway closures, Monday, April 3

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 8:44 am
snowy roads View image in full screen
Highway closures in Manitoba, Monday, April 3. Photo Credit: Global News
Travelers in Manitoba should be aware of the following road closures as of 7 a.m. Monday morning:

  •  Hwy 1, from Austin, MB to Saskatchewan border.
  • Hwy 2, from Saskatchewan to Hwy 21.

The closures are due to poor winter driving conditions.

Camera view of Hwy 1 near Grand Valley.
There is currently a Winter Storm Watch in effect in the province. A Colorado Low is poised to impact parts of southern Manitoba Tuesday afternoon through to Thursday morning. Southern and Southeastern pockets of the province could see general amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. In addition to the heavy snow, strong northerly winds will produce poor visibilities in blowing snow. 511 Manitoba
SaskatchewanManitobaSnowWeatherBrandonColorado lowHighway 1 Closure
