Woman in her 50s taken to hospital after being struck by TTC bus

A woman in her 50s has been taken to a local trauma centre after being struck by a bus in Toronto, officials say.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, a pedestrian was struck by a Toronto bus near the intersection of Collier and Church streets, police said.
Toronto police said a pedestrian and a Toronto Transit Commission bus were involved in a collision that closed the eastbound lanes at Yonge and Church streets.
Paramedics told Global News that an adult woman with moderate to serious injuries was taken to a local trauma centre.
A second woman was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police suggested in a tweet that the second woman was a passenger on the bus.
Police said the woman involved in the collision was in her 50s.
