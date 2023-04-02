Woman in her 50s taken to hospital after being struck by TTC bus

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 50s has been taken to a local trauma centre after being struck by a bus in Toronto, officials say.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, a pedestrian was struck by a Toronto bus near the intersection of Collier and Church streets, police said.

Toronto police said a pedestrian and a Toronto Transit Commission bus were involved in a collision that closed the eastbound lanes at Yonge and Church streets.

Paramedics told Global News that an adult woman with moderate to serious injuries was taken to a local trauma centre.

A second woman was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police suggested in a tweet that the second woman was a passenger on the bus.

Police said the woman involved in the collision was in her 50s.