Mosaic Festival returns to Regina for 2023

The Regina Multicultural Council has announced that Mosaic — A Festival of Cultures is making a comeback this year for the first time since 2019.

“It was a very difficult thing not to have Mosaic, as it often finishes our cultural season for the year,” said Sasha Lapchuk with the Poltava pavilion. “It’s an extremely big fundraiser for the entire season.”

Last year, a small two-day spring festival was held at the Performing Arts Centre in place of the Mosaic Festival.

“Having Mosaic back this year will be even better. The buzz around the community has been huge and people are excited to have Mosaic back.”

Poltava pavilion dancer, Emery Millette, has been dancing for 21 years after watching a Mosaic Ukrainian dance performance with her family when she was four. Now she is teaching new dancers for the upcoming event.

“We are thrilled to be doing Mosaic again. With the war going on in Ukraine it is just that much more important and means that much more to us to be able to celebrate our culture and share it with people here in Regina and around Canada.

“With so many people who have come to Regina from Ukraine in the last year, I think it will be an incredible opportunity to see how supported they are by moving here.”

She said Canada’s diversity is something to be celebrated.

“It’s an opportunity to show everyone different elements of our culture,” said Millette. “Whether it’s dancing, music, food, our clothing, I think people love to watch Ukrainian dancing, to hear our music. And everyone loves perogies.”

All of the dancing at the Ukrainian pavilion will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

“Having this not happen for three years, it was a bit of a void,” said Lapchuk.

He said it has been a particularly difficult year for some of the organizers who still have family and friends in Ukraine.

“Over a year this war has gone on and it seems like there is no end in sight. (The festival) allows us to show how strong the Ukrainian spirit and culture is in our organization, and in Regina as a whole, and gives people a glimpse at what Ukraine symbolizes.

“It gives people a little bit of hope that things will get better.”

The Queen City will host the festival from June 1 to 3. The Ukrainian pavilion will be in the Performing Arts Centre.