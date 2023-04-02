West Lorne wins Kraft Hockeyville, gets $250K for arena upgrades

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

West Lorne has won Kraft Hockeyville, which means it will play host to an NHL pre-season game and win $250,000.

As one of four finalists, the community located near London, Ont., hoped to win so it could expand its hockey arena.

Read more: West Lorne hoping for Kraft Hockeyville win to make arena less crowded

Jessica Small, the co-organizer of the campaign, says it’s been “incredible and surreal.”

“We’re rebuilding. We’ve got record numbers and this gives us that foundation to do so many amazing things for this community.”

“We’re growing like crazy and we need our arena to grow with us,” added Kevin Summers, the president of the West Lorne Minor Hockey Association.

Story continues below advertisement

Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, the mayor of Lucan Biddulph, says winning this competition will bring the community together.

“For small communities, hockey is often the one sport that brings everyone together,” she said. “To be able to celebrate (this win) is something that every small community waits for.”

The $250,000 prize will go toward expanding the warm area of the rink and installing a new entrance with larger doors, along with turning the existing skate-sharpening/office area into a dressing room.

The winner was announced Saturday night during Hockey Night in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The other finalists were Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., and Ste. Anne, Man.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock and Marshall Healey