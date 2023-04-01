Menu

Canada

Two dozen displaced after motel fire in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 7:54 pm
Fire broke out at the Black Forest Motel in Penticton on Friday night. View image in full screen
Fire broke out at the Black Forest Motel in Penticton on Friday night. Global News
A motel fire in Penticton on Friday night has displaced 24 people.

The fire happened at the two-storey Black Forest Motel, located along the 700 block of Westminster Avenue.

Flames broke out of a second-corner unit sometime around 9 p.m., displacing the two dozen residents who all got out safely.

The Penticton Fire Department told Global News that the blaze was contained to the one suite, though an adjoining suite sustained some water damage.

No injuries were reported and Emergency Support Services has stepped in to help the affected residents.

One person was taken to hospital, but that was unrelated to the fire.

The incident is also under investigation, with the fire department hoping to have it wrapped up by Monday.

The fire department is also hopeful that some displaced residents will be allowed to return within a week.

