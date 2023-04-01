Winnipeggers protest against RBC’s funding for fossil fuel projects

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers came together on Saturday to protest against the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for funding fossil fuel projects.

Demonstrations were held across Canada and dubbed ‘fossil fools days’ and they also took place in Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax and Vancouver.

Winnipegger Eric Rae of Decolonial Solidarity was at the protest voicing his concerns saying he wants RBC to stop funding oil pipelines.

“They’re the number one funder of the coastal Gaslink pipeline and without that funding, without any of the funders, the pipeline can’t continue and they’ll be forced to stop the genocide.”

RBC has outlined plans to reduce its financed emissions by 2030 with a goal of net zero by 2050, but critics say its targets fall far short of what’s needed.

The bank is being accused of “greenwashing” when it announced its targets for this decade last fall. It also has faced criticism from Indigenous leaders who have taken issue with its climate record and funding of the coastal gaslink pipeline.

Rae says he wants the federal government to pull the RCMP out of Wet’suwet’en land, and end the occupation of Indigenous land.

“This land has been occupied by indigenous peoples for tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of years, and Canada has come along and is pulling everything they can out of the land and with no regard for the people who were here before.”

“People in this country have to stand up to the injustices that have been happening across this land since the inception of this country.”

RBC has responded to the criticism by saying “Climate change is a significant global challenge and the transition will require one of the largest economic transformations in generations.” additionally, it said it will help clients reduce their emissions and supports initiatives that bring green solutions to market.

— With files from the Canadian Press