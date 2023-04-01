Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with hate-motivated threats reported at Toronto subway station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 12:08 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Toronto police said Saturday they had arrested a man following reports of threatening behaviour at a subway station Friday. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Toronto police said Saturday they had arrested a man following reports of threatening behaviour at a subway station Friday. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police have arrested a man after he reportedly chased people inside a Toronto subway station Friday morning while holding a “sharp object” and yelling racial slurs.

Toronto police said they responded to Kennedy Subway Station around 10 a.m. March 31 after receiving reports a man was making threats.

The man was inside the station holding a sharp object and chased several people, according to police.

“The suspect then started yelling racial slurs to the people he was chasing,” Toronto police said.

Read more: Suspect holding ‘sharp object’ chases people inside Toronto subway station, yells racial slurs

On Saturday, police announced that 24-year-old Gary Bosse from Toronto had been arrested. He faces several charges, including uttering threats, possession of a dangerous weapon failure to comply.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

