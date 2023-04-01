Man arrested in connection with hate-motivated threats reported at Toronto subway station

See more sharing options

Police have arrested a man after he reportedly chased people inside a Toronto subway station Friday morning while holding a “sharp object” and yelling racial slurs.

Toronto police said they responded to Kennedy Subway Station around 10 a.m. March 31 after receiving reports a man was making threats.

The man was inside the station holding a sharp object and chased several people, according to police.

“The suspect then started yelling racial slurs to the people he was chasing,” Toronto police said.

On Saturday, police announced that 24-year-old Gary Bosse from Toronto had been arrested. He faces several charges, including uttering threats, possession of a dangerous weapon failure to comply.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca