Crime

Police charge man with 2 assaults, sexual assault reported within hours in Etobicoke

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 10:12 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has been arrested after two assaults and a sexual assault were reported at the end of March in Etobicoke, Ont.

Toronto police said the first incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on March 28 around Twentieth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police said a victim was walking in the area when a suspect approached them, assaulted them unprovoked and fled the scene.

Read more: Man wanted after massage therapist sexually assaulted during session: Toronto police

Then, just before 6:30 p.m. on the same day, police said someone else was standing in front of a store in the Thiry Seventh Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area when the suspect allegedly assaulted her.

Less than an hour later, at around 6:55 p.m., police said that a third victim was walking with a friend when she was approached by the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said that 46-year-old Abdullah Shirzada was arrested. He was charged with two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultAssaultTPSEtobicokeToronto Sexual Assaultlake shore boulevard
