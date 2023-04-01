Police charge man with 2 assaults, sexual assault reported within hours in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after two assaults and a sexual assault were reported at the end of March in Etobicoke, Ont.

Toronto police said the first incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on March 28 around Twentieth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police said a victim was walking in the area when a suspect approached them, assaulted them unprovoked and fled the scene.

Then, just before 6:30 p.m. on the same day, police said someone else was standing in front of a store in the Thiry Seventh Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area when the suspect allegedly assaulted her.

Less than an hour later, at around 6:55 p.m., police said that a third victim was walking with a friend when she was approached by the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said that 46-year-old Abdullah Shirzada was arrested. He was charged with two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.