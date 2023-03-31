Suspect holding ‘sharp object’ chases people inside Toronto subway station, yells racial slurs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A male suspect holding a “sharp object” reportedly chased people inside a Toronto subway station Friday morning and yelled racial slurs, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the suspected “hate-motivated” incident at 10 a.m. at Kennedy Station, in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police said the suspect was inside the station with a sharp object in his hand and began chasing several people.

He then started yelling racial slurs to the people he was chasing, police said.

Officers responded but the suspect fled prior to their arrival, police added.

He was described as six-feet tall with a medium build, has long dark hair in a ponytail and is unshaven. Police said he was last seen wearing a black backpack, a maroon long sleeve shirt, and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.