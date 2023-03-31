Menu

Share



Crime

Suspect holding ‘sharp object’ chases people inside Toronto subway station, yells racial slurs

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 7:08 pm
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
A male suspect holding a “sharp object” reportedly chased people inside a Toronto subway station Friday morning and yelled racial slurs, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the suspected “hate-motivated” incident at 10 a.m. at Kennedy Station, in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police said the suspect was inside the station with a sharp object in his hand and began chasing several people.

He then started yelling racial slurs to the people he was chasing, police said.

Read more: Woman who knew teen stabbed in Toronto subway found him injured, tried to save his life

Officers responded but the suspect fled prior to their arrival, police added.

He was described as six-feet tall with a medium build, has long dark hair in a ponytail and is unshaven. Police said he was last seen wearing a black backpack, a maroon long sleeve shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Woman who tried to help teen stabbed at Toronto subway station speaks out'
Woman who tried to help teen stabbed at Toronto subway station speaks out
