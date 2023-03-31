SIU investigate Toronto police after man falls from apartment balcony

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating Toronto Police officers after a man died falling from a highrise apartment balcony.
The Special Investigations Unit said that at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Toronto officers were looking into a “person in crisis” at a high-rise apartment building on Martha Eaton Way, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.
Police found a man on the balcony and one officer communicated with the man, SIU said.
Read more: No charges warranted in police shooting that left man dead, another injured in Markham: SIU
The 56-year-old man then fell from the balcony to the ground below and was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
- Bodies of 6 people found near Akwesasne, Que., near U.S. border: Mohawk police
- Pizza receipt leads police to 12-year-old suspect in Milwaukee man’s murder
- Quebec pedophile hunters face child pornography distribution charges
- Quebec police carry out anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia
Comments