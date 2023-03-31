SIU investigate Toronto police after man falls from apartment balcony

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating Toronto Police officers after a man died falling from a highrise apartment balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit said that at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Toronto officers were looking into a “person in crisis” at a high-rise apartment building on Martha Eaton Way, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

Police found a man on the balcony and one officer communicated with the man, SIU said.

The 56-year-old man then fell from the balcony to the ground below and was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.