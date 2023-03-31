Barrie Colts blast Hamilton Bulldogs in OHL playoff opener

Brandt Clarke had two goals and four assists as the Barrie Colts blasted the Hamilton Bulldogs 10-2 in Game 1 of their OHL playoff series.
Tai York, Declan McDonnell and Beau Jelsma also added two goals each for the Colts goalie while Anson Thornton made 22 saves.
Lucas Moore and Noah Nelson scored for Hamilton.
It was a rough outing for both of Hamilton’s netminders.
Tristan Malboeuf allowed four goals on 17 shots before he was relieved early in the second period by Matteo Drobac who surrendered six goals on 27 shots.
Barrie will host Game 2 on Saturday night.
