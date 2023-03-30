Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Winner of Hagersville Lions Club ‘Catch the Ace’ picked up $2M after Ace of Spades drawn

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 11:05 pm
A photo from the Hagersville, Ont. Lions Club's 'Catch The Ace' draw on week 45 in March 2023.
A photo from the Hagersville, Ont. Lions Club's 'Catch The Ace' draw on week 45 in March 2023.
There was a winner in week 45 of the Catch the Ace draw at the Hagersville, Ont., Lions Club Thursday night.

The record progressive jackpot of $1.8 million was won by Richard Marshall after winning the $200,000 weekly draw and selecting envelope 51, which had the Ace of Spades.

In all, Marshall, from Nanticoke, Ont., left with just over $2 million.

Read more: Gaming the game: Ontario professor has advice on how to win Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim

The not-for-profit fundraiser took in another $1 million through Thursday’s ticket sales.

Over the 45 weeks, the game raised just over $3 million for two organizations splitting the proceeds earmarked for local food banks and the West Haldimand Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Close to $6.1 million in tickets were sold for the game over the 45 weeks.

Haldimand CountyOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationraffleCatch the acecatch the ace jackpothagersville lions clubhagersville royal canadian legion
