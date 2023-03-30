Winner of Hagersville Lions Club ‘Catch the Ace’ picked up $2M after Ace of Spades drawn

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There was a winner in week 45 of the Catch the Ace draw at the Hagersville, Ont., Lions Club Thursday night.

The record progressive jackpot of $1.8 million was won by Richard Marshall after winning the $200,000 weekly draw and selecting envelope 51, which had the Ace of Spades.

In all, Marshall, from Nanticoke, Ont., left with just over $2 million.

The not-for-profit fundraiser took in another $1 million through Thursday’s ticket sales.

Over the 45 weeks, the game raised just over $3 million for two organizations splitting the proceeds earmarked for local food banks and the West Haldimand Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

Close to $6.1 million in tickets were sold for the game over the 45 weeks.