Crime

Bodies of 6 people found in marsh area near Akwesasne, Que., police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 10:27 pm
A Mohawk Warrior flag flies in front of the Canadian border crossing station as they block the Seaway Bridge in the Mohawk community of Akwesasne on Cornwall Island, Ont., Monday, June 1, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A Mohawk Warrior flag flies in front of the Canadian border crossing station as they block the Seaway Bridge in the Mohawk community of Akwesasne on Cornwall Island, Ont., Monday, June 1, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are investigating after the bodies of six people were found this afternoon in a marsh area near Akwesasne, Que.

Akwesasne is close to the United States border.

Police say their marine unit continues to search the area with the help of the Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Read more: Akwesasne creates first indigenous court in Canada for and by indigenous people

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police say in a release that they will seek help from the Quebec provincial police and Ontario Provincial Police air support units.

Trending Now

Police say they are waiting on the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

They say they are also attempting to identify the bodies and their status in Canada.

More to come…

