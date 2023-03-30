Bodies of 6 people found in marsh area near Akwesasne, Que., police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are investigating after the bodies of six people were found this afternoon in a marsh area near Akwesasne, Que.

Akwesasne is close to the United States border.

Police say their marine unit continues to search the area with the help of the Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police say in a release that they will seek help from the Quebec provincial police and Ontario Provincial Police air support units.

Police say they are waiting on the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

They say they are also attempting to identify the bodies and their status in Canada.

More to come…