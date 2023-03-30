Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death in Calgary high-rise deemed ‘not suspicious’: police

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 30, 2023 3:56 pm
A woman was found dead at the Sasso Condo building at 1410 1 St. SE in downtown Calgary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A woman was found dead at the Sasso Condo building at 1410 1 St. SE in downtown Calgary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A death in a downtown Calgary high-rise earlier this week has been deemed not suspicious by police.

Police were called at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to help EMS with an unresponsive woman in the 1400 block of First Street S.E.

Police officers and staff from the chief medical examiner’s office were seen at the Sasso Condo building at 1410 First Street S.E. that afternoon.

Read more: Calgary police investigating suspicious death of woman at downtown highrise

Police said the woman was declared dead at the scene. At the time, officers considered the death suspicious.

Trending Now

On Thursday, police said an autopsy determined that the death was not suspicious.

No other details were provided.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCPSCalgary Deathcalgary unsuspicious death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers