Death in Calgary high-rise deemed ‘not suspicious’: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A death in a downtown Calgary high-rise earlier this week has been deemed not suspicious by police.

Police were called at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to help EMS with an unresponsive woman in the 1400 block of First Street S.E.

Police officers and staff from the chief medical examiner’s office were seen at the Sasso Condo building at 1410 First Street S.E. that afternoon.

Read more: Calgary police investigating suspicious death of woman at downtown highrise

Police said the woman was declared dead at the scene. At the time, officers considered the death suspicious.

On Thursday, police said an autopsy determined that the death was not suspicious.

No other details were provided.