Politics

UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West resigns after video ‘harmful’ to LGBTQ2 people surfaces

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 30, 2023 3:22 pm
Torry Tanner in a campaign video posted to her YouTube page. View image in full screen
Torry Tanner in a campaign video posted to her YouTube page. Torry Tanner via YouTube
The United Conservative Party candidate for Lethbridge-West has resigned after a ‘damaging’ campaign video referencing the LGBTQ2 community surfaced on social media.

In the video, former candidate Torry Tanner claims teachers of children as young as five are showing pornographic material in class and helping students “change their gender identity.”

In a statement on the United Conservative Party’s Twitter feed, Tanner said the video spoke to her commitment to protecting children.

“However, it’s clear that my choice of words have distracted not only from the issue I was trying to discuss, but are being used by my political opponents to hurt our chances of winning across the province,” Tanner said.

Before Tanner resigned, a statement from the UCP said the video did not align with the views of the party and the party asked Tanner to remove the video.

In an emailed statement, party leader Danielle Smith did not address the content of the video but said she accepts the resignation and is working with the constituency and the party to find a replacement.

Read more: Anti-LGBTQ2 protests are on the rise in Canada: What’s going on?

Kristopher Wells, an associate professor and Canada Research Chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth at MacEwan University, said he was glad to hear Tanner had stepped down but thought more action was necessary.

“An apology is still in order,” said Wells. “Those comments were completely inappropriate, unacceptable, based on stereotypes and outright lies and were very damaging – the harm has been done.”

The president of the Alberta Teacher’s Association (ATA) said there is no proof of the claims Tanner made in her video.

“There’s no concrete evidence being shown by this UCP candidate that this is what actually is going on,” said Jason Schilling.

“(Tanner) disrespected and misconstrued the good work that teachers are doing across this province.”

Read more: Alberta premier shocked at Wildrose candidate’s anti-gay views

Trevor Harrison, a sociology professor at the University of Lethbridge, said this incident mirrors the “Lake of Fire” scandal from 2012, where a Wildrose candidate’s views on the LGBTQ2 community were unearthed in a blog post.

At the time, Allan Hunsperger, a pastor in Tofield, wrote that gay people would “suffer the rest of eternity in the lake of fire, hell, a place of eternal suffering.” Smith, who was the leader of the Wildrose Party at the time, stood by her candidate.

“The Lake of Fire comments, which were also very much around gender issues and gay rights – it kind of spread from there. It didn’t stay contained to one person or one area, but it coloured the entire party,” said Harrison.

“Right now what we see is that certainly there are some candidates in some of the ridings who do seem to hold some fairly fringe ideas around this.”

Protests continue in Calgary over transgender change rooms and drag events

Wells agreed and suspects the candidate could have been pressured within the party to step down.

“I think in this case, perhaps Premier Smith has learned the lessons of history – with the infamous Lake of Fire comments that many believe cost her an election more than a decade ago – and is not making the same mistake twice,” said Wells.

Read more: As anti-LGBTQ2 hate grows in Canada, advocates say it’s ‘never been as scary’

The comments prove the UCP is “extreme,” according to a statement from Shannon Phillips, the NDP MLA for the riding, and NDP 2SLGBTQ+ issues critic Janis Irwin.

“(The UCP is) unpredictable and focused on the wrong things — namely, today, perpetuating harmful lies that hurt the 2SLGBTQ+ community and all Albertans, and making baseless allegations against Alberta teachers,” read the statement.

LethbridgeEducationUnited Conservative PartyLGBTQ2HomophobiaLethbridge-West2slgbtq+ issues2slgbtq+ stereotypestorry tanner
