Crime

Arrest made after stolen vehicle rams Guelph, Ont. police cruisers

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 30, 2023 2:03 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A couple of police cruisers in Guelph, Ont., paid the price during a stolen vehicle investigation.

Members of the Guelph Police Service tactics and rescue unit spotted a vehicle parked in the area of Woodlawn Road last Friday.

Investigators say the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the month.

Officers saw a man getting into the vehicle, so they drove toward it in an attempt to prevent it from escaping.

Investigators say the vehicle reversed and struck two cruisers before fleeing.

They say no one was hurt and they were able to identify the individual based on previous interactions with police.

Read more: Guelph police nab prohibited driver after vehicle tailgates then speeds past cruiser

Then on Wednesday, members of the break enter and theft unit went to an address outside of Guelph, found the vehicle in question and made an arrest.

A 36-year-old Guelph man faces several charges including possession of stolen property, flight from police and driving while disqualified.

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'New police cruiser demo at the 2023 Canadian International AutoShow'
New police cruiser demo at the 2023 Canadian International AutoShow
Guelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph Police ServiceFleeing PolicePolice Cruisersbreak enter and theft unittactics and rescue unit
