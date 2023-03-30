Arrest made after stolen vehicle rams Guelph, Ont. police cruisers

See more sharing options

A couple of police cruisers in Guelph, Ont., paid the price during a stolen vehicle investigation.

Members of the Guelph Police Service tactics and rescue unit spotted a vehicle parked in the area of Woodlawn Road last Friday.

Investigators say the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the month.

Officers saw a man getting into the vehicle, so they drove toward it in an attempt to prevent it from escaping.

Investigators say the vehicle reversed and struck two cruisers before fleeing.

They say no one was hurt and they were able to identify the individual based on previous interactions with police.

Then on Wednesday, members of the break enter and theft unit went to an address outside of Guelph, found the vehicle in question and made an arrest.

A 36-year-old Guelph man faces several charges including possession of stolen property, flight from police and driving while disqualified.

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.