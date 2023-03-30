Man in custody following active investigation in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in custody following an investigation that closed roads in the Williamsburg area of Kitchener.

In a tweet issued just before 7 a.m., police asked residents to avoid the Erinbrook Drive and Rockwood Road area as they were conducting an investigation.

Just over an hour later, police issued a second tweet that noted that they had taken a man into custody and soon after a third tweet noted that the roads had reopened.

This story will be updated when police provide more information.

UPDATE: One individual has been taken into custody. Erinbrook Drive remains closed in the area of Rockwood Road. https://t.co/acX45e1RUM — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 30, 2023