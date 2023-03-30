Man in custody following active investigation in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in custody following an investigation that closed roads in the Williamsburg area of Kitchener.
In a tweet issued just before 7 a.m., police asked residents to avoid the Erinbrook Drive and Rockwood Road area as they were conducting an investigation.
Just over an hour later, police issued a second tweet that noted that they had taken a man into custody and soon after a third tweet noted that the roads had reopened.
This story will be updated when police provide more information.
